Following dozens of complaints that a private tennis group was dominating access to the Rossi Park tennis courts by exploiting the first-come, first-served system, SF Rec and Park has rolled out weekend morning reservations for all the park’s courts.

The change comes after drama erupted online last month surrounding the Rossi Racquet Club, a private Meetup-style group that regularly organized doubles matches on the park's first-come, first-served tennis courts in San Francisco’s Inner Richmond neighborhood, as the Chronicle reports.

Beginning next weekend, players can reserve the first two courts from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm for $5 an hour through Rec and Park, matching rates at other city courts. The third court was already reservation-only, and Rec and Park says the change is being launched as a pilot program.

The controversy exploded last month after a Reddit post titled "The Rossi Park Tennis Cabal" accused the Rossi Racquet Club, which has no affiliation with the city, of treating the public courts like a private club. The post alleges that the group had spent at least two years cycling its own members through doubles matches on the first-come, first-served courts, effectively keeping outsiders from getting on.

The Reddit thread quickly filled with similar complaints from other players, including allegations that newcomers were discouraged from joining games, families felt unwelcome, and the group routinely occupied the courts for most of the morning. Some club members were also reportedly accused of locking the court gates with a carabiner.

The Chronicle reported at the time that club members disputed those claims and said anyone was welcome to join.

Reddit posters also accused the club of collecting membership dues and selling merchandise. According to the Chronicle, archived pages of the club’s website confirmed that members were charged $250 annual memberships, with a suggested $5 fee for each session, and merchandise available for sale.

Recreation and Park officials reportedly said they had received complaints about the group dating back more than a year and had been considering ways to ensure broader access before ultimately deciding to expand reservations to all three courts on weekend mornings.

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