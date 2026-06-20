- Following a decisive 2-0 win over Australia on Friday afternoon and Paraguay's subsequent win over Turkey, the U.S. men's team is now set to play a knockout stage World Cup game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The date and opponent are still yet to be determined but the U.S. will first complete its group stage play with a match against Turkey on June 25 in Los Angeles. [KRON4]
- A missing 75-year-old San Francisco woman with Alzheimer's disease was found Friday after being reported missing by her family the previous day. SFPD reports they found her at a business on Owens Street and have now successfully reunited her with her family. [Chronicle]
- A Santa Rosa man on pretrial release for a DUI charge was arrested again on Saturday after allegedly behaving erratically and setting fire to an RV. In a release, the Santa Rosa Police Department claims the man said he had a firearm and dynamite, provoking a standoff that eventually ended with no injuries and the suspect detained. [Chronicle]
- Iranian state media is reporting that the Strait of Hormuz is once again closed following the latest Israeli strikes on Lebanon. In a statement, Iran cited overnight ceasefire violations as the impetus for the closure. [NBC Bay Area]
- Forward progress on the Calhoun Fire near Cal State East Bay in Alameda was successfully stopped after it sparked and burned through 25 acres on Friday. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. [KRON4]
- Lane closures temporarily impacted the Bay Bridge early Saturday morning following a fatal crash. Details remain scarce but California Highway Patrol Officials have confirmed the fatal accident took place on the eastbound section of the bridge just after 4am. [Chronicle]
Image: Alex Freeman of United States celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Australia at Seattle Stadium on June 19, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)