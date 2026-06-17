Over a decade since plans first began being drawn up for the redevelopment of the former Candlestick Park property and its parking lots, and 11 years after the stadium itself was demolished, we're finally seeing some movement down there.

I first wrote about the redevelopment plans for Candlestick Point in March 2016, with the headline, "Check Out The Huge Retail, Performance, And Residential Project Coming To Candlestick Point." The original plan, which dated back to 2014, included a 500,000- to 600,ooo-square-foot shopping center, a 4,400-seat performance venue, and around 10,500 housing units, around 3,300 of which were to be designated affordable.

Those plans were later revised as the retail market faltered, and a new plan emerged in 2019, which was then revisited by the SF Board of Supervisors in 2024 — after several years of the site being used as an RV park — and the board on Tuesday voted to approve a final map for the project, dividing the site into 50 lots, 12 of which will be developed.

As the Chronicle reports back on the megaproject this week, construction is now set to begin this summer on the infrastructure that the site will need before building construction can begin, including streets, sidewalks, and utilities.

The current version of the development plan includes 7,200 residential units, and 3 million square foot of commercial space, with a mix of office, retail, restaurants, and potentially a hotel. 100 acres of open space are also part of the plan.

A rendering of a portion of the Candlestick Point megaproject, via Perkins & Will

The developer, originally Lennar, is a now a Lennar spinoff called FivePoint, and the company's senior VP Suheil Totah tells the paper, "This is about activating a prime piece of San Francisco land that has been underutilized for far too long and putting it to work for the city."

Originally planned as a Phase 2 of the Hunters Point Shipyard redevelopment project, Candlestick Point is now jumping ahead in line as Lennar deals with ongoing environmental troubles with the Shipyard site. (As we learned last month, the developer is pushing forward with Phase 1 of the Shipyard development, which includes no housing contruction, and is primarily focused on parks and public gathering spaces."

A 2024 conceptual rendering of the larger development, via the SF Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure

Regarding the beginning of the infrastructure work, Totah tells the Chronicle, "We’re proud to have reached this milestone, which is the culmination of years of work."

It's not yet clear when construction on the residential and commercial portions of the project will begin, but it will be at least two years down the line before that gets going. Totah tells the paper that timing for the groundbreaking will depend on "permitting and market conditions."

Previously: City Hall Unveils Latest Plans to Redevelop Candlestick Point, 11 Years After 49ers Left