As the city moves forward with Phase 1 of the Hunters Point Shipyard redevelopment, SF Recreation and Parks and the Arts Commission have agreed to take over the long-term management of 26 acres of new parks and open spaces planned for the area.

Under the new agreement, SF Recreation and Parks and the Arts Commission will be responsible for maintaining and operating new green spaces planned as part of the Hunters Point Shipyard redevelopment, as the SF Examiner reports.

According to the Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure (OCII), which oversees future housing, commercial development, and park construction at the site, the shipyard currently includes 767 housing units and 13.5 acres of parks and open space, with plans to eventually expand that to 26 acres.

Phase I of the redevelopment includes a network of parks and public gathering spaces, including Hillpoint Park overlooking the Bay and piers, along with the Innes Court plaza featuring gardens, lawns, public art, and flexible community space.

The project also calls for connected pathways, pocket parks, and scenic overlooks designed to provide recreation, neighborhood gathering areas, and panoramic waterfront views. The work will be funded through a special property tax administered by the OCII.

The Examiner notes that Rec and Park will have authority to issue permits for community events and public gatherings, and the department will set up a reservation system for amenities including picnic tables and lawn seating. The department will also oversee ongoing maintenance and staffing at locations including Hillpoint Park and the Galvez Overlook, with custodians, gardeners, and park rangers assigned to the area.

On the arts side, the Arts Commission is adding eight existing installations to the Shipyard’s landscape as part of the city’s Civic Art Collection, including The Frame Refrain by Mildred Howard with Walter Hood, Nautical Swing by Matthew Geller, and Hale Konon, a Native American memorial by artist Jessica Bodner honoring Bayview’s original inhabitants.

Per the Examiner, the agreement also lays out plans for a future Hillside residential neighborhood, with construction across the rest of the shipyard expected to begin after 2030.

Supervisor Connie Chan said at a recent committee meeting that she hopes Rec and Park and OCII continue working closely with residents as decisions around programming and park use take shape. Rec and Park officials say they will continue conducting “significant community engagement” in the area, pointing to ongoing outreach tied to India Basin Waterfront Park as a model.

Related: SF’s Most New Expensive Park Opening Saturday, as India Basin Waterfront Park Spruces Up Hunters Point

Top image: Hood Design Studio