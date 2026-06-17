The Upper Haight's Club DeLuxe will be reborn Thursday night under the name The DeLuxe, and under the new ownership of Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club owner Jay Bordeleau and former Club Deluxe bartender and musician Christian Beaulieu.

Closed for the past three years, the once renowned and beloved Haight Street watering hole and retro music venue Club DeLuxe has had new life breathed into it. We learned in September that new owners Jay Bordeleau and Christian Beaulieu had secured approval for live music until 2 am, seven nights per week (though the venue hours now have them closing by 1 am on weekends and midnight on weekdays).

34 years ago, Club DeLuxe opened in the Haight just as the retro jazz and swing trend began to crest in cities across the country. It had previously been known as The DeLuxe Bar from 1979 to 1989. The place closed in 2023, over a year after the previous owners had initially announced it would close, and then last spring we learned about the new ownership and plans to reopen.

The revamped DeLuxe. Photo by Dennis Hearne

Following a thorough but careful renovation, The DeLuxe reopens Thursday with its original Streamline Moderne look intact. New additions include windows that open onto Haight Street so that music will drift out onto the sidewalk most evenings, and some new, hand-crafted bar shelves with an Art Deco look.

Also, new murals by artist Jon Weiss show the history of the venue over time.

One of the new murals by artist Jon Weiss

Bordeleau and Beaulieu decided early on that they wanted to celebrate the venue's intimacy and authenticity and respect its history in the neighborhood. As Beaulieu said last year, "It can’t be Club Deluxe without restoring its legacy of music and community. If you look at the 30 years that Deluxe booked bands, the styles and genres ranged widely. This approach will continue and expand."

Much like Oakland's Cafe Van Kleef, the DeLuxe was known for its Greyhounds, with freshly squeezed-to-order grapefruit juice, and those will be returning, naturally. The new bar program will include some thoughtfully created mocktails using house tinctures and teas, as well as spins on classic drinks including a Cosmo Spritz, a Mezcal Louisiane (mezcal, vermouths, absinthe, bitters), and an Espresso Martini with liquor, Nola coffee liqueur, cold brew, and chipotle cacao.

The revamped DeLuxe. Photo by Dennis Hearne

The stage. Photo by Dennis Hearne

"San Francisco's arts and culture give our city life. And from our largest venues to neighborhood gems like The DeLuxe, they're driving our comeback," said Mayor Daniel Lurie in a statement. "This club has been part of the Haight Ashbury community for decades, and its reopening gives residents and visitors alike more reasons to get out and explore everything this neighborhood has to offer."

Hours for The DeLuxe will be Mon-Thur 5pm to midnight, Friday 5pm to 1am, Saturday 2pm to 1am, and Sunday 2pm to 10pm.

The DeLuxe - 1511 Haight Street - Reopening Thursday, June 18