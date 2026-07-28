An estimated $1.5 million worth of methamphetamine was seized, and two suspected drug traffickers were arrested last week by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation that began this spring.

Last week, detectives with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office arrested Bernabe Calderon-Nunez, 49, and Jonathan Perez Santos, 18, both from Mendocino County, on suspicion of trafficking and selling drugs in Sonoma County following an investigation that began in April, according to a social media post.

During the searches, canines helped detectives locate roughly 70 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, which authorities estimate has a street value of about $1.5 million. Investigators also reported finding 17 grams of cocaine, nearly $100,000 in cash, and materials they say were connected to narcotics trafficking.

Calderon-Nunez was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and selling narcotics. Detectives obtained a bail enhancement, and he was initially held on $200,000 bail before later being released from custody. Perez Santos was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility, and later released on zero bail.

“Seizures like this play a critical role in protecting our communities by disrupting the flow of dangerous narcotics before they reach our streets,” said the sheriff’s office.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains part of its long-term commitment to pursuing drug trafficking cases and tracing them beyond street-level distribution.

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Image: Sonoma County Sheriff's Office/Facebook