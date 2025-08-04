This past weekend's Grateful Dead anniversary shows brought thousands of Deadheads to SF from around the world, and filled up many hotels in the city. Many devoted fans said the trip was worth every dollar, given that this could be Dead & Company's final outing. [KPIX]

Governor Gavin Newsom is hosting a delegation of Democratic lawmakers from Texas who have left their state in order to thwart a vote on redistricting that is mandated by Trump, and could add more Republican seats in Congress. [NBC Bay Area]

A car fire Sunday evening on I-580 westbound in Castro Valley caused a vegetation fire on the adjacent hillside around 5:20 pm, and the fire grew to 18 acres before being contained. [Chronicle]

In Southern California, the Gifford Fire, which was sparked on Friday in the Los Padres National Forest, has grown to 70,000 acres across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. [KTVU]

The Senate on Saturday confirmed the nomination of TV fixture Jeanine Pirro to be US Attorney for the District of Columbia. [KPIX]

A woman was killed in a dog-mauling incident last week in a park in San Bernardino. [Bay Area News Group]

Having fired the commissioner for the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday because he didn't like the latest jobs data, Trump is planning to install someone new in a few days who'll find better data to please him. [New York Times]

Top image: An SF MUNI N Judah train is seen wrapped in tie-dye colors on July 28, 2025 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) debuted its Trippy Train and Psychedelicbuses, which will run this month and in August, as San Francisco commemorates the 60th anniversary of the Grateful Dead. Events are planned citywide, including a three-day concert by Dead & Company in Golden Gate Park from Aug. 1–3. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)