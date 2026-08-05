Not going to Outside Lands or only going one day and want to see some acts you're missing? Well, as they did last year, the festival has partnered with Amazon Music to present a livestream that you can view from the comfort of your couch (or bed).

The Amazon stream has two simultaneous channels this year, and quite a number of big artists will have their sets streamed. They include Tinashe, Geese, Charli xcx, and Griztronics on Friday; Haute & Freddy, Audrey Hobert, The xx, and The Strokes on Saturday; and Empire of the Sun and both Death Cab For Cutie sets (early and late) on Sunday.

Also, as they did last year, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus will be opening up the main stage on Sunday, likely with another "going to church" moment, though this time without the help of Big Freedia.

Sadly for Rüfüs Du Sol fans, they're the only headliner who will not be part of the livestream.

Some of the acts will come on live in real time, while others will be recorded and broadcast on a delay.

Look for the stream either on the Amazon Music app, the Prime Video app, the Amazon Live Channel on Fire TV, Amazon Live on Samsung TV Plus, or Amazon Music’s Twitch channels.

Here's the full slate, with the schedule still subject to change:

Friday, August 7

Channel 1

3:05 pm — Grace Ives

3:50 pm — Kerala Dust

4:40 pm — Sierra Ferrell

5:45 pm — Tinashe

6:40 pm — Geese

7:45 pm — Clipse

8:40 pm — Charli xcx

10:05 pm — Turnstile

Channel 2

3:05 pm. — Die Spitz

3:55 pm — Durand Bernarr

4:50 pm — The Story So Far

5:40 pm — Wet Leg

6:35 pm — Alleycvt

7:30 pm — Labrinth

8:50 pm — Modest Mouse

9:55 pm — Griztronics

Saturday, August 8

Channel 1

3:05 pm — TBA (not a band, to be announced)

4 pm — Lucy Dacus

4:55 pm — Łaszewo

5:45 pm — Ethel Cain

6:50 pm — It’s Murph

8:05 pm — Djo

9:10 pm — The xx

10:30 pm — The Strokes

Channel 2

3:05 pm — Red Leather

3:30 pm — Haute & Freddy

4:20 pm — Yard Act

5:10 pm — After

5:55 pm — Audrey Hobert

6:50 pm — Yousuke Yukimatsu

7:45 pm — Malcolm Todd

8:50 pm — Snow Strippers

9:40 pm — Odd Mob & Omnom present Hyperbeam

Sunday, August 9

Channel 1

3:05 pm — Death Cab for Cutie (early set)

3:55 pm — Sosocamo

4:45 pm — Jade

5:50 pm — The Temper Trap

6:45 pm — Empire of the Sun

7:50 pm — Not for Radio

8:45 pm — Baby Keem

10:05 pm — Death Cab for Cutie (late set)

Channel 2

3:05 pm — San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus

3:45 pm — Momma

4:35 pm — Balu Brigada

5:30 pm — Destin Conrad

6:25 pm — Kingfishr

7:20 pm — Sultan + Shepard