Saturday brought the World Dog Surfing Championship back to Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, and a legion of impressive pooches was out on the waves, along with a thousand or so human fans.

The World Dog Surfing Championship happened once again on Saturday, August 1, and it's an event now covered far and wide, particularly on morning TV. This year's competition was complicated by some rough (ruff) surf, as KPIX notes. But the dogs who love riding waves still had a fine time getting wet out there, and hanging ten.

The competition dates back to 2006 as the Small Wave Surf Dog Competition, and the event raises fund for dog-related non-profits, as well as surfing and environmental groups.

Sophia Sadlowski, who's been competing with her mini Pinscher Rusty since he was a puppy, tells the Associated Press, after Rusty first got used to the waves in Huntington Beach, "he didn’t want to get off... I walk over to the beach, and I put him on a wave, and he surfed it."

Rippin Rosie, a five-year-old Labrador retriever, took first place in the large/extra-large dog category, and the top prize overall. 20 competitive pooches vied for prizes in their own size categories, and, as the Chronicle reports, second place overall went to Iza, a French bulldog from Pleasanton; with third place going to Bradley "Shortboard" Cooper, a 1-year-old mixed-breed rescue from Long Beach.

See photos from this year's competition below.

Rippin' Rosie competes in the World Dog Surfing Championships on August 01, 2026 in Pacifica, California. Over a dozen dogs competed in several categories on Saturday including surfing, stand-up paddle boarding and tandem surfs. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Sally sits on her board while competing in the World Dog Surfing Championships, rides a wave on August 01, 2026 in Pacifica, California. Over a dozen dogs competed in several categories on Saturday including surfing, stand-up paddle boarding and tandem surfs. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

A crowd of over a thousand people and their dogs gather to watch the World Dog Surfing Championships on August 01, 2026 in Pacifica, California. Over a dozen dogs competed in several categories on Saturday including surfing, stand-up paddle boarding and tandem surfs. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Bradley "Shortboard" Cooper is celebrated after competing in the World Dog Surfing Championships on August 01, 2026 in Pacifica, California. Over a dozen dogs competed in several categories on Saturday including surfing, stand-up paddle boarding and tandem surfs. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Bradley "Shortboard" Cooper, Rippin' Rosie and Charlie compete as the "dream team" in the World Dog Surfing Championships on August 01, 2026 in Pacifica, California. Over a dozen dogs competed in several categories on Saturday including surfing, stand-up paddle boarding and tandem surfs. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

An owner and his dog compete in a tandem stand-up paddle board category at the World Dog Surfing Championships on August 01, 2026 in Pacifica, California. Over a dozen dogs competed in several categories on Saturday including surfing, stand-up paddle boarding and tandem surfs. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Roxy competes in the World Dog Surfing Championships on August 01, 2026 in Pacifica, California. Over a thousand people gathered to watch just over a dozen dogs compete in several categories on Saturday including surfing, stand-up paddle boarding and tandem surfs. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Rusty competes in the World Dog Surfing Championships on August 01, 2026 in Pacifica, California. Over a dozen dogs competed in several categories on Saturday including surfing, stand-up paddle boarding and tandem surfs. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Rusty competes in the World Dog Surfing Championships on August 01, 2026 in Pacifica, California. Over a dozen dogs competed in several categories on Saturday including surfing, stand-up paddle boarding and tandem surfs. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)