There will just be one extra day of music this year on the weekend after Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park, and the metal-heavy lineup was just announced.

Another Planet Entertainment (APE) says it is "thrilled" to announce a first-of-its kind, one-day concert event in Golden Gate Park, to be headlined by alt-metal legends System of a Down and Deftones — and so, now we know the genre direction of this extra-weekend show, at least this year, is heavy metal.

As you may have heard, San Francisco supervisors last year gave the go-ahead for APE to reuse the stage, concessions, toilet, and VIP setups on the Polo Field from Outside Lands for a second weekend of stand-alone concerts, which are not affiliated with the Outside Lands festival. APE has approval to do two or three extra days of shows, but they’re starting small this year, perhaps to test the waters, with just one day, on Saturday, August 17. The show is listed to go on for seven hours, from 3 pm to 10 pm, with three opening acts: The Mars Volta, Viagra Boys, and VOWWS.

Presales for tickets start on Wednesday at 10 am, and the general public sale starts Friday, April 12, at 10 am PT.

APE notes that this August concert date will be System of a Down’s only performance this year outside of the Sick New World Festival later this month in Las Vegas, which is sold out.

And the organizers also say that, outside of night shows at the Outside Lands festival, this will be the first standalone, night-time concert ever in the history of Golden Gate Park. Dating back to the 1960s, legends like Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead, and Jimi Hendrix all performed there, but these were all daytime shows.

“We are excited to be bringing such an iconic lineup to the city and what better venue than Golden Gate Park,” says Allen Scott, President of Concerts and Festivals at APE, in a statement. “We are expecting fans from not just the Bay Area but from across the US and internationally to travel to the city injecting money into the local economy. From hotels to local restaurants and everything in between, this will be a great night of music and a great economic boost for the city.”

System of a Down, which was founded in Glendale, California in 1994, is celebrating 30 years together as a band this year. And Deftones, who formed in Sacramento in 1988, put out their ninth studio album, Ohms, in 2020.

While single-day tickets for Outside Lands will run you over $200, general admission for this one-day show will be priced at $169. VIP passes, which will get you access to the nicer bathrooms and lounges that are set up for Outside Lands over near the grandstand and horse stables by the Polo Field, will start at $399.

The VIP area, like it does during Outside Lands, will also feature exclusive food vendors for this show.

Find tickets here, and fan-based presales begin tomorrow before Friday's general sale.

The lineup announcement for Outside Lands is coming on April 23, after which general on-sale for three-day passes will begin. The "Eager Beaver" presale last week sold out in less than two hours.

Top image: Musicians Daron Malakian (L) and Shavo Odadjian of System of a Down perform on stage at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on February 01, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)