Bar Malone's has softly opened in the former District space on Townsend Street, Goop Kitchen is opening a second location in SoMa, and there may be some movement, finally, over at Anchor Brewing, all in This Week in Food.

Bar Malone's, named for "spirit animal" Sam Malone, the fictional barkeep of Cheers fame, has softly opened in the former District space near Oracle Park, at 216 Townsend Street. As Tablehopper reports, owners Gabriel Freiberg and Eric Passetti (Natoma Cabana and Yerba Buena Bar) have opened a casual neighborhood hang with a slightly retro vibe — and a design by restaurateur Anna Weinberg, in her first solo design effort. District had some good, brick-walled, industrial charm, and the horseshoe bar has been kept, now with a new laquer top and brass trim. And in addition to cocktails, there is a menu of comfort food including a burger, fried hot honey chicken thighs, and steak frites.

(Also new and near the ballpark, which we noted two weeks ago, is Casa Sofia, from chef Carlos Altamirano.)

Goop Kitchen, Gwyneth Paltrow's healthy takeout concept, is expanding with a second location in SoMa, taking over the former Spice Kit space at 405 Howard Street. As the SF Business Times reports, Goop Kitchen continues its expansion in NorCal with a planned location in Oakland, and after opening its first SF location at 60 Morris Street in SoMa late last year.

We had the news earlier this week that a former Benu chef, Brian Shin, has teamed up with Min Park, the restaurateur behind Menlo Park's Yeobo, Darling and SF's Itria to open Ajae on Oakland's Piedmont Avenue. The menu will focus on Korean comfort classics, and the duo have not yet revealed the exact address, but look for that to likely open by the end of 2026.

After two years of zero movement over at Anchor Brewery, the new owner, Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya, has quietly registered a new business document at City Hall for Anchor Brewing Company, as Hoodline reports. Ulukaya was the winning buyer of the brewery and its assets when it was auctioned in May 2024, and at the time he suggested it might reopen by Christmas that year. But instead, two years have passed and former employees have likely moved on, and we await word on when the place might start brewing once again.

Also this week we had the sad news that acclaimed Richmond District ramen tasting menu spot Noodle in a Haystack has closed. Owners Clint and Yoko Tan, who have run the restaurant mostly just the two of them for the last four years after hosting pop-up dinners at their home, are now planning a fast-casual place at Thrive City, by the Chase Center, focusing on the "dry" variety of ramen called mazeman. That will be called Mazé, and it will open sometime this winter in the former GluGlu wine bar space.

And Eater drops back in on Liholiho Yacht Club for a mini-review, finding the place just as charming and delicious as when it debuted 11 years ago. And, they note, you should probably take advantage of the $80 chef's tasting option that's not listed on the menu, which requires full table participation.

Top image: Photo via Bar Malone's/Instagram