Local:
- A new investigative report details a loophole being exploited by delivery drivers to avoid background checks. The allegations of drivers using rented or stolen app accounts to bypass security measures has prompted vocal concern from California lawmakers. [KPIX]
- San Francisco's Stern Grove Festival is bringing the party to the airport with "Terminal Sessions": a special slate of free summer shows scheduled to take place at SFO's Gate B4. Confirmed performers for the new extension of the beloved free concert series include Peter Cat Recording Co. and Bomba Estéreo. [Chronicle]
- AI corporate giant Anthropic is proposing the industry's leading players consider a collective 'pause.' The company also voiced concerns that speedy developments in the field could lead to increased risk of humans losing control of the technology. [KRON4]
National:
- U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli has dispatched a prosecutor to L.A. County’s vote-counting center following his office's decision to open multiple new fraud investigations tied to California’s most recent elections. [Associated Press]
- A sherpa missing for six days high on Mount Everest has miraculously been found alive after crawling his way back to base camp. Hillary Dawa Sherpa, 52, is currently being treated for frostbite and other medical issues at a hospital in Kathmandu. [CNN]
- California appears poised to lead a coalition of states in filing suit to block the potential acquisition of Warner Brothers by Paramount on antitrust grounds. The lawsuit could be filed as soon as this month. [LA Times]
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Photo via Duke Cullinan/Unsplash