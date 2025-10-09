Gwyneth Paltrow's all-powerful Goop brand got into the restaurant business four years ago in Southern California. And now, three Goop Kitchen outposts are headed to the Bay Area.

For the gluten-free, health-conscious, and/or dietarily nervous out there, a new lunch option is headed to SoMa, and it's Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Kitchen. The SoMa location will be opening in December, as Eater reports, at 60 Morris Street — the former Ben's Fast Food, off of Bryant Street betwee Fifth and Sixth sreets.

Opening in October and November, respectively, will be Goop Kitchen locations in San Jose (949 Ruff Drive), and Sunnyvale (1026 West Evelyn Avenue).

Goop Kitchen is led by chef Kim Floresca who formerly worked at the Restaurant at Meadowood in wine country and at Thomas Keller's Per Se, and the menu is focused on healthful meals like bowls, featuring rotisserie chicken or salmon, salads, wraps, bento boxes, and gluten-free pasta and pizza — including with real pepperoni from Zoe's. There are also loads of vegan options, including things like mushroom "carnitas" and BBQ-glazed tofu.

Everything on the menu comes with optional side sauces, dressings, and "crunchies," and per the web copy, "All dressings, sauces and crunchies made in-house marked GCC are goop Certified Clean (no processed sugars, processed foods, gluten, dairy, peanuts, or preservatives)."

There are also several gluten- and dairy-free desserts on the menu, including a dark chocolate and sea salt brownie, a seasonal maple pumpkin bread, and a vegan and gluten-free chocolate-chip cookie — which is covered in coconut flakes, so therefore not for everyone.

Currently, there are just 10 Goop Kitchen locations, all in Southern California, so this marks the first foray for the company outside of the LA environs.

And this means that opening elsewhere in the city where Goop fans might be inclined to enjoy the food, like in Pac Heights, the Marina, or the Castro, would mean a conditional-use permit process because Goop Kitchen now qualifies as formula retail, with 11 or more locations.