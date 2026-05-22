A new Napa restaurant is on the way from SPQR's Matt Accarrino, Casa Sofia Kitchen & Bar just debuted near the ballpark, and Che Fico's cocktail bar Golden Rule opens this weekend next to the Chase Center, all in This Week In Food.

Coming later this year in Napa will be a new restaurant from SPQR and Mattina chef Matt Accarrino, called Vetra, at the new boutique resort The Elene — on the Solano Avenue property in Napa that was formerly the Oak Knoll Hotel. The Elene was supposed to open this summer but appears delayed until fall or winter, and with it will come Vetra, an all-day restaurant with what sounds like a casual but upscale dinner menu that leans into Accarrino's Cal-Italian talents, per Eater. Dishes he mentions include a large-format lasagna, other fresh pastas, bone-in Wagyu porterhouse steaks, roast duck and lamb, and fresh breads including piadina, the northern Italian flatbread he makes at Mattina. Accarrino will also be overseeing the menu at a café on the property that does not yet have a name.

Casa Sofia Kitchen & Bar, the new spot in the former Brixton space in SoMa from chef Carlos Altamirano and his wife Shu Altamirano, opened last night, May 21. As Tablehopper reports, the menu melds influences from Peru, Mexico, and Argentina, and includes good pre- and post-ballpark food like housemade empanadas, baby BBQ pork ribs, and fried chicken. The space also boasts two private dining spaces, and you can see menus and find reservations here.

Also opening this weekend, on Saturday, is the first cocktail bar from Che Fico's restaurant group, called Golden Rule. It is opening Saturday at Thrive City (Chase Center), in the space below Che Fico Pizzeria, and as bar director Danielle Peters-Clossey tells the Chronicle, the goal was to be "nostalgic" and "festive" with the drinks, given the location at a sports and concert venue. The menu includes things like the MIP ("most improved player"), a nod to Veronica Burton of the Golden State Valkyries, which features gin, mezcal, vermouth, and musk melon, along with a spritz of Hubba Bubba bubblegum essence; and the Bi-Coastal, featuring rum, cold brew, espresso liqueur, and banana cold foam. Also, there are mini freezer martinis, and housemade pizza rolls for snacking.

Hayes Valley fine dining spot Nightbird just announced a special Pride Month menu, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to The Trevor Project. The six-course menu from chef Kim Alter features dishes representing each color of the rainbow Pride flag, including an opening dish of scallop with saffron and a nasturtium farro bread, representing the colors red, orange, and yellow. Find reservations here.

Much loved Hayes Valley bakery Loquat is prepping a second location, as the Chronicle first reported earlier this month. Owners Tal Mor and Jodi Geren and pastry chef Kristina Costa are bringing their love of Jewish diaspora baking to the Inner Richmond, with a plan to open a second Loquat at 4555 California Street, at 18th Avenue, currently a location of Beanstalk Cafe, sometime next year. The new location will allow for some expanded bread making capabilities, and there are plans to have grab-and-go challah sandwiches and more.

And a new Turkish bakery-café called Oklava Café is opening soon on the ground floor of Saluhall, the IKEA-adjacent food hall at 945 Market Street. As the Chronicle reports, owners Aziz Aslan and Elif Uzun opened the first Oklava in downtown Palo Alto three years ago, and they also own the bakery-restaurant Turquaz in SoMa, which opened last year. An opening date for the new café has not yet been set, but it is taking over the central counter space previously occupied by Cheezy's Artisan Pizza.

Top image: A dish of Wagyu beef at Nightbird. Photo by Adahlia Cole