Oakland officials and law enforcement are bolstering security for tonight's First Fridays event, after several post-event incidents in which violence has broken out near the event area.

Following a series of street brawls that broke out after the May edition of Oakland's First Fridays, leaving at least seven people injured, officials have announced an enhanced, multi-agency security plan that involves extra police and drones for tonight's event.

As NBC Bay Area reports, Oakland police will be out in full force, prioritizing things like parking and traffic violations, and DUIs, and they will be getting assistance from CHP and the Alameda County Sheriff's Department.

"This is the first time in my time addressing these issues that all of our departments are coming together as one to serve our residents and our merchants and our visitors," said OPD Interim Chief James Beere at a press conference Thursday. "It’s a game changer in my view."

Additionally, Oakland's Department of Violence Prevention will have people on the ground looking out for "teen takeover" type gatherings, in which hundreds of teens, loosely organized via social media, descend on a particular location, which often leads to violence. The phenomenon has been trending nationally, not just in Oakland.

"Violence is not an option in Oakland," said Mayor Barbara Lee at the press event. "The safety enhancements that we are rolling out target the late-night hours."

The OPD plans to deploy drones to monitor post-event crowds, like those that lingered on the streets of Uptown in the hours after the May event — and like those that similar lingered after the First Fridays event in September, when six people were shot in separate incidents all several blocks away from the event footprint. Two people were also killed in a late-night bar shooting in downtown Oakland in the hours after the March event this year.

Following the brawling that occurred in May, organizers of First Fridays continued to defend their event, though several sponsors subsequently backed out of supporting it.

Any subsequent incidents at tonight's or next month's event could pose an existential threat to First Fridays, which could ultimately suffer the fate of other free street gatherings in SF like Pink Saturday and Halloween in the last two decades.

Previously: Another Oakland First Friday Sparks Violence, Street Fights, and Organizers Again Defend the Event