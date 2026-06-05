Four people were hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries after a three-wheeled vehicle crashed into an Audi that allegedly ran a red light in San Francisco’s Western Addition, ejecting a passenger.

The crash, which was caught on video, took place Wednesday at Baker and Hayes streets in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood near the Panhandle, as the Chronicle reports.

According to the SF Fire Department, four people were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

In the video, the Audi appears to be running a red light when the three-wheeler slams into it at full speed, and at least one passenger is thrown from the three-wheeler into the street.

Meanwhile, two pedestrians can be seen stepping off the curb at a green light at the same time the crash occurs, and the Audi gets pushed in their direction. One of the pedestrians can be seen in the video fleeing the area in shock, but the other one isn’t visible.

Based on a photo from the fire department of the aftermath of the crash (included below), it appears that the Audi got pushed directly into the crosswalk, abutting the curb.

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According to the Chronicle, the second pedestrian responded to a thread on Reddit saying he was injured during the crash, sustaining a broken hip. His wife, the other pedestrian, was uninjured. The Chronicle notes that this info could not be verified.

No further details have been released about the incident.

Related: Driver Arrested After Pedestrian Killed, Three Injured In Mission District Crash

Image: San Francisco Fire Department/X