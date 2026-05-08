- Several sponsors have pulled out of Oakland First Fridays, presenting an existential threat to the event. Organizers blame unfair media coverage linking violence, like last week's incidents, to the event even though it occurred hours after the event ended. [KTVU]
- Police in San Leandro shot and killed a man Thursday at the San Leandro Marina after he allegedly pulled a gun on them. [KRON4]
- In a new Chronicle poll, Scott Wiener is leading in the race to replace Nancy Pelosi in Congress with 40% of the vote, while Chakrabarti and Chan are nearly tied for a distant second place. [Chronicle]
- 80s pop band the Psychedelic Furs have canceled their summer tour, which included stops in Napa and Menlo Park, due to a "serious medical issue" in the band. [Chronicle]
- Seeking a new distraction, Trump and the Pentagon have released a new set of files about UFOs and UFO sightings, after an effort to declassify the materials begain in 2022, under the Biden administration. [ABC 7]
- Also, President Trump was showing off the blue coating that is going on the basin of the reflecting pool in between the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, at a cost of $2 million, saying that the former gray basin was "never good." [Associated Press]
- The Marine Mammal Center is now taking pre-orders for a Chonkers plushie. [NBC Bay Area]