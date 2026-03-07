Early morning gunfire broke out during an argument inside EZ's Lounge on 14th Street in downtown Oakland Saturday, killing two people, including an eighth grade teacher, and injuring five others who are expected to survive.

The shooting happened around 3:30 am Saturday at EZ's Lounge on 14th Street in downtown Oakland near City Hall, following the popular First Friday street festival. As the Bay Area News Group reports, police said the fight began inside the bar, but none of the seven victims were believed to be the intended targets.

The News Group reports that the victim who died at the scene was identified as 33-year-old Latetia “Teesh” Bobo, an eighth grade teacher at Caliber Beta Academy in San Pablo, as well as a writer and producer in the music industry. As the Chronicle reports, a 25-year-old man, whose name hasn't been released, later died at the hospital Saturday morning around 11:30 am.

Bay City News reports that five other people were injured, and three were hospitalized in stable condition. All are expected to survive. Per the News Group, video footage of the shooting (included below) shows patrons fleeing the bar as gunfire was erupting. Police detained several people and confiscated multiple firearms.

“Ms. Bobo was such a special part of our community. She brought kindness, warmth, joy, laughter, creativity, and deep care into everything she did,” said Caliber Beta Academy, in a statement, per the News Group. “Whether it was supporting a student, connecting with a family, hosting a funeral for a fictional character, or collaborating with a colleague, she did so with intention and heart. She was an incredible educator and an even more incredible human being who truly valued relationships and community.”

Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section is investigating the shooing. Anyone with information should contact (510) 238-3821 or the department's tip line at (510) 238-7950. Email tips with pictures and video to [email protected].

Image: EZ's Lounge