North Beach residents spotted a sleepy coyote enjoying the view on a rooftop last week, and it was long gone when Animal Control officers arrived at the scene.

SF Animal Care and Control shared photos on social media Friday of a coyote that the agency nicknamed “Woof on a Roof” lounging on a large rooftop in North Beach.

“This coyote found a perfect place to sun himself in North Beach,” says the caption. “Peace and quiet, warm sun, no interruptions, just a nice, secluded spot to nap.”

By the time officers arrived on the scene, the coyote had already found its way off the roof.

“After catching up on some sleep,” says the post, “the coyote must have headed down to street level, well-rested and ready to start the evening.”

As SFist reported last year, coyotes have made a huge comeback in San Francisco over the past 20 years after being previously eradicated. The New York Times speculated that the first coyotes simply walked from Marin County, but perhaps they also swam. It was discovered last fall that several coyotes have swum a mile from Tiburon to Angel Island, and at least one coyote was believed to have swum two miles from Angel Island to Alcatraz in January.

It should also be noted that it's currently pupping season, which runs from spring to fall, and coyotes may become aggressive toward humans and pets.

Animal Control can be reached from 6 am to midnight at (415) 554-9400. Coyote sightings can also be reported on the agency’s website.

Related: NY Times Dives Into the Whole SF Coyote Debate, Says They Probably Got Here Just By Walking From Marin

Image: SF Animal Care and Control/Instagram