Local:
- Team Australia has landed in the Bay Area ahead of its first World Cup game on June 13, which they are playing in Vancouver. The Australian team is using the Bay as home base, as is Team Paraguay, and the two teams will face each other at Levi's in the final round of the group phase. [KTVU]
- SF's African American Arts and Culture Complex on Fulton Street has a new executive director, as former City College of San Francisco Board Member Murrell Green has been selected for the role. [Chronicle]
- The Golden State Valkyries said that they will continue this season to donate $25 to fund girls’ sports from every Valkyries jersey that is sold. [Chronicle]
- Movie star and comedian Adam Sandler was spotted out in the Bay with his wife over the weekend, dining at Original Joe's Westlake and taking in the Valkyries' game against the Las Vegas Aces. [Chronicle]
National:
- Five people have cleared their hantavirus quarantine in Omaha, Nebraska, while 13 remain in quarantine. The five will continue to be monitored in their home states for three more months. [New York Times]
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth continues his campaign of white male supremacy for the US military, blocking the promotions of seven candidates for one-star admiral in the Navy, two of whom are Black men, and two of whom are women. [New York Times]
- A United flight bound for Spain had to turn back to Newark Saturday after a passenger's Bluetooth remained on showing their device named "bomb," and would not shut it off. [ABC 7]
- The state of Florida is now suing OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT is unsafe for children. [CNN]
Video:
- Comedian Conan O'Brien delivered the commencement address at Harvard last week, the university's 375th commencement, and he urged graduates to shun the "extreme narcissism" of our times, to learn humility, and to have a "humble acceptance that your greatness comes from the mess around you, not despite it."
Photo via Getty Images