- There are six flag-raising events in the Bay Area Tuesday marking 30 days until the start of the FIFA World Cup. One of these will be at 2:30 pm outside San Francisco City Hall, and the first match at "San Francisco Bay Stadium" (the temporary new name for Levi's Stadium) will be on June 13. [KTVU]
- One South Bay dog was sickened after eating suspected rat poison pellets that were left in a park. The pellets were found in Jenny Strand Park in Santa Clara, just east of Apple headquarters, and the park is now temporarily closed. [KRON4]
- The Chronicle is now tracking the net worth of the 20 richest people in the Bay Area and their cities of residence. [Chronicle]
- BART is moving forward, along with the City of Hayward, with plans for a mixed-use, transit-oriented development at Hayward Station. [KTVU]
- Oakland home values dropped 11% in the last year, according to new Zillow data, marking one of the steepest declines of any city in the country. [ABC 7]
- Inflation just jumped 3.8% thanks to the war with Iran, the sharpest rise since May 2023. [New York Times]
- An AI company founded in Orlando, Florida, Kore.ai, has just opened an office in San Mateo, with the CEO saying that they needed to be where the action is in the industry. [KRON4]
Top image: A general view of Levi's Stadium, which for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be called San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, on April 14, 2026, in San Francisco, California. The stadium will host six matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)