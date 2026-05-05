Local:

Vallejo police arrested 10 people suspected of soliciting sex from sex workers during an enforcement operation Friday. One suspect fled the scene, initiating a chase with police before his tires were blown out by spike strips. [KRON4]

One suspect fled the scene, initiating a chase with police before his tires were blown out by spike strips. [KRON4] DNA analysis determined that the coyote that made it ashore to Alcatraz swam there from Angel Island, which is even further away than San Francisco. Scientists are unsure where the coyote went after it stepped foot on the island as they never saw traces of it again. [KRON4]

Scientists are unsure where the coyote went after it stepped foot on the island as they never saw traces of it again. [KRON4] As the state moves to phase out the sale of natural gas appliances across the Bay Area, officials are considering offering certain households one-time exemptions. [KPIX]

National:

Senate Republicans have proposed $1 billion in funding, largely for White House security upgrades, and Democrats say it’s effectively subsidizing President Donald Trump’s planned White House ballroom, as some of the funds would go toward helping secure it. [Associated Press]

For the first time since World War II, the US’s national debt, which hit $31.27 trillion at the end of April, now exceeds its gross domestic product at $31.22 trillion. [CBS]

An alleged con artist named Vladimir Sklarov, 63, who also goes by “Gregory Mitchell” and “Mark Simon Bentley,” was arrested in Chicago Saturday and is scheduled to appear in federal court Friday on charges that he duped a Mexican billionaire out of $450 million. [Associated Press]

Video of the Day:

San Francisco may have bar crawls dedicated to Brides and Mrs Roper, but what this city really needs is a bunch of Angela Lansburys hitting the streets, like this delightful-looking Murder She Wrote festival that recently took place in Mendocino.

Coincidentally, there’s currently a touring Murder She Wrote sing-along at Great Star Theater in Chinatown this week, running Wednesday through Saturday.

Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist