- San Franciscans still broadly approve of Mayor Daniel Lurie's job performance. A new Chronicle poll finds him enjoying a 74% approval rating overall, and approval has risen since last year on issues including revitalizing downtown and keeping neighborhoods clean. [Chronicle]
- The Santa Clara County resident who was aboard the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship continues to be monitored by local public health officials, and they say there is no known risk to the public. Officials also said no further information about the person's exposure to the virus is going to be shared publicly. [KTVU]
- 54-year-old Oakley resident Raymond Smith, a domestic violence suspect who reportedy engaged law enforcement in a four-hour standoff in January after taking shots at a sheriff's deputy, has died by self-inflicted wounds while in jail. Smith attempted to fatally shoot himself back in January, and ultimately tried to take his life again on May 4, and was subsequently hospitalized before dying Sunday morning. [KTVU]
- The California Academy of Sciences has just secured a major grant from the California Ocean Protection Council for its project to restore the population of Sunflower sea stars off the Pacific coast. [ABC 7]
- Gray whales seem to be hanging out in and around the Bay for longer stretches during their migration north, and the reason, while complex and not entirely understood, is likely linked to climate change. [ABC 7]
- Cole Tomas Allen, the man accused of trying to storm the White House Correspondents' Dinner and assassinate President Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in federal court Monday morning. [CNN]
- The Times delves into the weird "behind the curtain" scenes inside the federal courtroom in Oakland where Elon Musk is suing OpenAI. [New York Times]
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