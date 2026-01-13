A 54-year-old Oakley domestic violence suspect survived an attempt to shoot himself Monday afternoon, but that was after a four-hour standoff with Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies, one of whom he allegedly took a few shots at.

But the standoff started after the suspect allegedly took “several” gunshots at a Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy, and after he survived his own suicide attempt, the 54-year-old suspect Raymond Smith is now in custody on attempted murder charges.

The fracas all started before 11 am Monday morning, when the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office received a call about Smith violating his domestic violence-related restraining order. Sheriff’s deputies tracked down Smith’s vehicle to the 4300 block of Gold Run Drive in Oakley, They stopped him, but Smith allegedly came out of his vehicle firing gunshots at a sheriff’s deputy. None of the bullets hit the deputy, but at this point, the deputies clearly had a situation on their hands.





“The suspect fled on foot in the neighborhood,” the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said in a Monday Facebook post. “The suspect was found barricaded at his home on the 2700 block of Placer Drive in Oakley.”

This led to a roughly four-hour standoff with the barricaded Smith. A SWAT team armored vehicle moved in, at which point Smith attempted to fatally shoot himself. The bullet caused only minor injuries, deputies moved in and arrested Smith, and per the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, Smith was released from the hospital “early this morning” before being transferred to the Martinez Detention Facility.

In a 10 am Tuesday morning update, the sheriff's office says that Smith has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a firearm on a peace officer, willfully discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, and a series of charges related to probation and restraining order violations. He remains in custody with a $1.55 million bail set.

