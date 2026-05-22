Local:
- More than 100 activists in East Oakland held a “Die-In” protest Thursday, as nearly 2 million California residents are set to lose Medi-Cal coverage June 1, while 3 million households may lose CalFresh food assistance. The cuts are part of the bill that was known as President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” prompting almost $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid over the next ten years and leading to nearly 12 million Americans potentially losing their medical insurance. [Oaklandside]
- Two students from a middle school in the East Bay were airlifted to the UC Davis Burn Center when a chemical was accidentally spilled following a lab experiment. [KPIX]
- Darryon Harry Chun, 28, was charged with murder in the 2024 fatal shooting of a man in a wheelchair in the Mission. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- About 34 people were injured and one was killed on Friday after an explosion on a barge at a New York City shipyard. [BBC]
- Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard resigned Friday and her last day will be June 30, so she can be with her husband, who was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. [The Hill]
- Authorities in Southern California evacuated over 40,000 people Friday as a tank containing 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, a "highly volatile" and "highly flammable" toxic substance, at an Orange County aerospace facility is currently leaking and could potentially explode at any moment. [CBS News]
Video of the Day:
- In honor of ‘90s-era, Harlem-based, hip-hop pioneer Rob Base, who died at age 59 Friday following a cancer diagnosis, here’s his classic hit “It Takes Two,” alongside the late DJ E-Z Rock. The track was sourced from the 1972 soul hit, “Think (About It),” written by James Brown and performed by Lyn Collins.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist