Drivers in California are urged to avoid filling up at Chevron gas stations over Memorial Day weekend, as Governor Newsom says its prices are much higher than unbranded stations that sell the same gas.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is urging drivers in California to get gas anywhere besides Chevron stations, accusing the oil giant of charging significantly more than unbranded gas stations selling the same fuel, as the Associated Press reports.

“Californians, if you’re hitting the road this holiday weekend, be sure to AVOID Chevron,” Newsom said on social media. “Unbranded gas comes from the same refineries, storage tanks, and pipelines, and it meets the same state standards to keep your engine running clean.”

Californians, if you’re hitting the road this holiday weekend, be sure to AVOID Chevron.



Pro tip: unbranded gas comes from the same refineries, storage tanks, and pipelines, and it meets the same state standards to keep your engine running clean, even if it doesn’t have a fancy… pic.twitter.com/FMTnNHE0Bn — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 21, 2026

According to NBC Bay Area, 4,779,297 Californians are expected to travel by car over the three-day weekend, and Bay Area residents are strategizing on where to find the best prices along the way to their destinations.

California gas prices remain among the highest in the country, with the statewide average sitting at $6.13 per gallon Friday, roughly $1.60 above the national average, according to AAA.

In Foster City, one resident told NBC Bay Area it cost $160 to fill up his truck, and another resident spent $82 to fill up her car.

"The air fares are crazy, I mean everything is expensive, so we just are driving, but it's still very costly — it's just too expensive, the Bay Area’s too expensive," Laura Callagy of Foster City told NBC, who said she plans to get gas near Yosemite, where prices are lower.

Per the AP, Chevron posted signs at some California stations blaming state policies for rising fuel costs, claiming “California politicians are choosing foreign oil and fuels over local jobs and lower costs,” alongside QR codes directing customers to a campaign page advocating for “affordable, reliable energy.”

A Chevron spokesperson said the effort has been running for three years and is intended to educate the public about how state regulations affect gas prices. The dispute escalated after Chevron moved its headquarters to Texas in 2024 following longstanding criticism of California’s climate and energy policies.

The AP reports that industry leaders and energy companies have pointed to California’s environmental regulations, taxes, fuel standards, and refining restrictions as major contributors to the higher costs, while the California Energy Commission also cites the state’s specialized gasoline blend, isolated fuel market, and various state and local fees.

Newsom’s office cited a state analysis from 2024 finding Chevron’s prices averaged 60 to 80 cents more per gallon than unbranded competitors. Chevron reportedly controls about 19% of California’s gas market through more than 1,600 stations statewide, though most are independently operated and set their own prices.

Newsom has also pushed legislation targeting oil industry profits and refinery supply practices in recent years, but some enforcement measures have since been delayed until 2030.

Previously: Chevron Lays Off 600 Employees at San Ramon Headquarters

Image: MAY 11: Gas prices over 6 dollars a gallon are seen on a sign at a Chevron station on May 11, 2026 in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)