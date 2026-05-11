Four off-duty police officers from Baltimore, Maryland were accused of sexually assaulting a California woman while visiting San Francisco in late 2024, but the SF District Attorney’s office determined there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue charges.

The alleged sexual assault occurred in September 2024, as the Baltimore Banner reports. The four Baltimore police officers — identified as Police Commander Jai Etwaroo and officers Juan Rivas, Angel Villaronga, and Jahmoor Acosta — were on paid administrative duty beginning last November while the San Francisco Police Department investigated the allegations.

The woman told the Banner her friend had been speaking with one of the officers on social media prior to the group meeting for drinks in San Francisco. After taking a shot of alcohol, the woman said she blacked out and later woke up partially undressed in a hotel room alongside one of the officers.

She said she had little memory of the night, and none of the officers answered when she asked what had happened. The officers were packing up to check out of the hotel room. She told the Banner she could not have consented to sex in her condition, and a friend who was present that night provided a similar account.

“At the end of the day, no officer should let something like that happen,” she said. “I felt like they took advantage of me. I don’t think that’s fair.”

Her friends urged her to undergo a rape kit exam, which she said she completed a few days later.

Prosecutors determined there was insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, despite the SFPD submitting arrest warrants.

“In this case, there was insufficient evidence to meet our burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, so we are unable to charge this case,” the DA's office said in a statement, via the Chronicle.

The Banner reported last November that other Baltimore police officers have recently faced unrelated criminal charges. One officer was indicted on an attempted murder charge after he was seen in a viral video pursuing and striking a man with a vehicle.

In a separate case, another officer was federally indicted over allegations tied to a blackmail scheme involving a Maryland state senator.

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