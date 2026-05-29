Local:
- A fisherman was swept away by a sneaker wave at Baker Beach Friday afternoon and is in critical condition. [KRON4]
- Another gray whale washed ashore near San Leandro Thursday, in a string of several recent whale deaths. [KPIX]
- A new documentary called Stray Embers, which screens at SF’s Vogue Theatre next week, spotlights carpenter Brad Weldon, who held the Paradise, California, community together during the weeks following the deadly Camp Fire in 2018. [Chronicle]
National:
- Several musical acts dropped out of Trump’s upcoming Freedom 250 concert line-up a mere 24 hours after being announced, including Bret Michaels, the Commodores, Morris Day, Young MC, and Martina McBride, who say they were misled into believing the event would be nonpartisan. [Associated Press]
- A rather unusual, futuristic-looking 1980s-era aircraft named the Beechcraft Starship was recently spotted flying over Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, as its pilot uses it to provide repairs and modifications for aviation clients. [SFGate]
- The smoking rate among adults is at an all-time low, falling to 9% last year compared to 42% 60 years ago. [Associated Press]
Video of the Day:
- Just in time for summer, Yerba Buena Gardens has installed several high-tech cocoon benches, providing a cozy, immersive experience throughout the park.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist