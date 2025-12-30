In a piece of the ongoing epilogue to San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie's most high-profile blunders, his appointee to the Board Supervisors Beya Alcaraz is now being sued by a former landlord over allegedly unpaid rent for her former pet store.

San Francisco's only supervisor ever to serve just a week in office, Beya Alcaraz, is now facing a legal complaint from the Sunset landlord that owns the building at 3401 Irving Street where she previously ran a pet store. The store was at the center of the mini-scandal that ultimately forced Alcaraz to resign seven days into her tenure, after the woman who took over the store from Alcaraz in April, Julia Baran, went to the media with evidence that the 29-year-old Alcaraz had mismanaged the store, and had apparently paid employees under the table to evade taxes.

The Examiner would also later report that the pet store was the subject of multiple 311 complaints from customers appalled by the conditions inside the store — which Baran said "smelled like death" when she took possession of the space — and that health inspectors visited the store and issued at least one warning to Alcaraz about maintaining cleanliness.

Photo via Yelp

At the time that the scandal broke in November, we learned that there was an issue of unpaid rent at the Irving Street store. Now, as the Chronicle reports, the building owner has filed suit against Alcaraz, saying that her name remains on the lease, and that she owes $9,500 in unpaid rent.

Alcaraz denies that this is her responsibility, given that she sold the business eight months ago.

She tells the Chronicle via text message, "I don’t have any outstanding rent or late fees from when I ran the business until April 2025. This comes as a shock to me."

The Chronicle had previously reported, in November, that Alcaraz had consistently fallen behind on rent during her three years owning The Animal Connection, and that the store had not turned a profit between 2020 and 2023.

The landlord, Janet A. Siniora, has not commented publicly on the lawsuit.

Baran tells the Chronicle this week that she has been paying rent, but the $9,500 cited in the lawsuit likely reflects late fees accrued by Baran and herself.

She has now received an eviction notice, and says she will likely have to find a new location for the business.

So, regardless of the validity of the lawsuit, or how it gets resolved, The Animal Conection on Irving Street may not be long for this world.

Previously: New SF Supervisor Beya Alcaraz Abruptly Resigns After New Revelations on Potential Tax Fraud at Pet Shop