- Trump signed an executive order Friday instructing the Department of Homeland Security to pay TSA officers immediately, following a record 11.83% absentee rate Thursday, as the government shutdown continues. [USA Today]
- NASA’s Silicon Valley research center, Ames Research Center, was integral in preparing the Artemis II for NASA’s first launch to the moon for the first time in 50 years on April 1. [KQED]
- Former District 6 supervisor and current state insurance commissioner candidate, Jane Kim, filed a police report Thursday against fellow candidate Senator Ben Allen, who sent her a court summons through a man she says “illegally trespassed” and waited for four hours in her SF apartment building. [Politico]
- A group of San Jose parents filed a formal complaint against the school district Friday following the school board’s decision Thursday to close five elementary schools. [NBC Bay Area]
- Joan Baez and Jane Fonda joined forces outside the Kennedy Center Friday, as part of a gathering called “Artists United for Our Freedoms,” aimed at raising awareness of artists’ voices being suppressed amid Trump’s takeover of the center. [Chronicle]
- In addition to the millions rallying across the US Saturday, “No Kings” rallies are also happening throughout Europe and Australia. [Daily Beast]
- A Silicon Valley startup is testing a new robot on Treasure Island that will reduce the wait time for charging electric vehicles, as it has the ability to approach the user's vehicle and charge it while they’re in line as opposed to the user waiting for an available charging spot. [NBC Bay Area]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist