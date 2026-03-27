Local:

After Taylor Swift introduced Alysa Liu ahead of the Winter Olympics, Liu got to return the favor Thursday night . Liu presented Swift with the “Artist of the Year Award” at the 13th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards — one of seven awards Swift won that night. [Chronicle]

. Liu presented Swift with the “Artist of the Year Award” at the 13th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards — one of seven awards Swift won that night. [Chronicle] The city of Oakland has 839 vacant jobs, and a 19.69% citywide vacancy rate, and half the vacancies are because the departments didn’t file the correct paper work. [NBC Bay Area]

Nation Wood and Samantha Emge, the suspect and victim in Tuesday night’s fatal shooting in the Sunset were dating. [Henry Lee/KTVU/X]

Here’s an exhaustive list of the dozens of “No Kings” protests happening throughout the Bay Area Saturday. [KGO]

National:

Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI Friday after a rollover crash near his home in Florida on Friday. Woods was allegedly attempting to pass a work truck when he clipped the back of the truck’s trailer and flipped his SUV on its side. [Yahoo Sports]

Woods was allegedly attempting to pass a work truck when he clipped the back of the truck’s trailer and flipped his SUV on its side. [Yahoo Sports] A New Jersey man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of plotting a "violent attack" against a New York-based pro-Palestinian activist, and agents found eight Molotov cocktails in his home. [BBC]

A man in Tennessee who’s suspected of killing his brother escaped prison, and local schools were closed Friday while authorities searched for the suspect. [ABC News]

Video of the Day:

Local content creator Chuck Heaver claims Tank Hill, which is tucked between Clarendon Heights and Ashbury Heights, has the best views in the city. It appears to be a bit of a workout, but well worth it.

Image: Leanne Maxwell