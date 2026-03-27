Local:
- After Taylor Swift introduced Alysa Liu ahead of the Winter Olympics, Liu got to return the favor Thursday night. Liu presented Swift with the “Artist of the Year Award” at the 13th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards — one of seven awards Swift won that night. [Chronicle]
- The city of Oakland has 839 vacant jobs, and a 19.69% citywide vacancy rate, and half the vacancies are because the departments didn’t file the correct paper work. [NBC Bay Area]
- Nation Wood and Samantha Emge, the suspect and victim in Tuesday night’s fatal shooting in the Sunset were dating. [Henry Lee/KTVU/X]
- Here’s an exhaustive list of the dozens of “No Kings” protests happening throughout the Bay Area Saturday. [KGO]
National:
- Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI Friday after a rollover crash near his home in Florida on Friday. Woods was allegedly attempting to pass a work truck when he clipped the back of the truck’s trailer and flipped his SUV on its side. [Yahoo Sports]
- A New Jersey man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of plotting a "violent attack" against a New York-based pro-Palestinian activist, and agents found eight Molotov cocktails in his home. [BBC]
- A man in Tennessee who’s suspected of killing his brother escaped prison, and local schools were closed Friday while authorities searched for the suspect. [ABC News]
Video of the Day:
Local content creator Chuck Heaver claims Tank Hill, which is tucked between Clarendon Heights and Ashbury Heights, has the best views in the city. It appears to be a bit of a workout, but well worth it.
Image: Leanne Maxwell