Memorial Day sales reached absurd new heights this week as Bay Area tech companies Autodesk, Snowflake, and Asana all broke out their wallets to spend billions acquiring smaller startups focused on advances in artificial intelligence.

The transactions were headlined by San Francisco design software giant Autodesk's $3.6 billion purchase of MaintainX on Thursday in an all-cash deal as reported by the San Francisco Business Times. Their splash came just after cloud-storage provider Snowflake finalized its purchase of Los Altos AI agent service Natoma and San Francisco workflow software pioneer Asana agreed to buy the similarly focused Massachusetts company StackAI on Wednesday — both for undisclosed amounts.

By acquiring MaintainX for such a hefty sum, Autodesk is banking big on artificial intelligence's ability to streamline the company's day-to-day operations. The purchase also comes at a moment that finds Autodesk's coffers full thanks to a revenue increase to the tune of $1.9 billion in its first quarter of 2026.

In a statement provided to the San Francisco Business Times, Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost laid out his vision for using MaintainX to expand his company's capabilities.

“Autodesk is expanding beyond design and make to operations, ensuring data and insights flow seamlessly in a continuous lifecycle,” Anagnost said. “Our goal with MaintainX is to bring deep operational expertise, contextual data, and workflows that enhance our ability to use AI to converge digital and physical worlds.”

Specific figures were not initially provided with regards to the acquisitions made by Snowflake and Asana but the April purchase of San Francisco AI coding startup Cursor by Elon Musk's SpaceX for $60 billion further suggests the cost of doing (and buying a) business focused on artificial intelligence is likely to remain sky-high for now.

Related: Newsom Orders Safeguards For Workers From AI-Related Job Displacement

Image: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images