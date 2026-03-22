SFPD announced Friday that officers arrested a Walnut Creek driver suspected of fatally striking a two-year-old in Mission Bay in late February, as well as a driver from Mountain View accused of killing a man in North Beach in early March.

San Francisco police arrested two drivers in separate fatal collisions, including Merih Fssha Solomon, 47, of Walnut Creek, who’s suspected of striking a mother and her two-year-old daughter in a Mission Bay intersection, killing the toddler and injuring the mother, according to a statement by the SFPD Friday.

In a separate incident, officers arrested Abdul Hye, 43, of Mountain View, who’s accused of fatally hitting a pedestrian and injuring a man on a scooter in North Beach, per SFist.

“Our streets should be safe for everyone,” said San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew in the statement. “Our officers will do everything in our power to hold drivers accountable when their actions kill people. We will continue to enforce the law that help reduce these tragic incidents and make our streets safer.”

Officers responded to a collision at 4th and Channel streets in Mission Bay on February 27, where a two-year-old girl was fatally struck and her mother injured. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the adult sustained non-life-threatening injuries, as SFist reported at the time.

In a separate March 5 crash at Kearny and Broadway streets in North Beach, per SFist, officers found a man with critical injuries who was later pronounced dead at the scene, despite lifesaving efforts. A second victim, who was knocked off a scooter, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators later developed probable cause to arrest the driver, who was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and multiple traffic violations, including unsafe backing, driving on a sidewalk, and traveling the wrong way, as Bay City News reports.

Police said both cases remain open and active investigations, and are asking anyone with information to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning your message with 'SFPD'.

Image: Reddit