- 12 people were displaced in a fire in SF's Mission District on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 3:45 pm in a Victorian at 1432 Guerrero Street, and spread from the first floor to the rear of the building. [KRON4]
- One dog died, and two people and two surviving dogs were displaced in a house fire Sunday on the 1200 block of Hollister Street in SF's Bayview District. [Chronicle]
- Bay Area Muslims celebrated the end of Ramadan over the weekend. [ABC 7]
- The Supreme Court is hearing arguments today in a case involving a Mississippi law that allows mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted. [New York Times]
- Steph Curry is set to resume full team practices with the Warriors after recovering from a late January knee injury, and he may have 11 regular season games left in his season. [KPIX]
- Hawaii remains waterlogged and parts of Oahu are recovering after a storm caused major flooding between Thursday and Sunday, with the state likely seeking more than $1 billion in federal disaster relief. [Chronicle]
- Two pilots were killed in a ground collision at New York's LaGuardia Airport Sunday night, and dozens of passengers sustained injuries, after an Air Canada jet collided with a fire truck after landing from Montreal. [KTVU]
Top image: Photo via SFFD/X