- President Donald Trump has been threatening to send ICE to airports if Democrats continue refusing to fund the Department of Homeland Security. This has led to about 400 Transportation Security Admission agents across the county quitting over the past five weeks, leading to very long lines at many airports. [KRON4]
- A federal judge in Missouri dismissed a lawsuit filed by the sister of OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Annie Altman, who’s nine years younger, alleging he sexually abused her as a child — due to the statute of limitations expiring in 2008. The judge did however say she could refile the claim under Missouri's Childhood Sexual Abuse statute, while also approving a counter suit from Sam Altman against his sister for defamation. [Reuters]
- Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputies took a suspect in custody for the homicide of a person in Lafayette after they found a dead body while conducting a welfare check Saturday morning. [SFGate]
- Fremont police arrested a man who allegedly rammed the car multiple times of the mother of his one-year-old son while the child was in the car. [KRON4]
- Children's entertainer Ms. Rachel recently announced she’s begun working to free children from ICE detention centers and aims to force the closure of the Dilley location in Denver, with the help of lawyers and activists. [NBC News]
- Steph Curry will be back participating in full team practices soon, as he's missed 21 consecutive Warriors games while recovering from a knee injury, and he’s scheduled for an evaluation Tuesday. [KPIX]
- Spring is here! Behold, two colorful and up-close-and-personal vignettes of Saturday’s spectacular Tulip Day at SF’s Union Square. [OnlyInSF, nanaraya_ / Instagram]