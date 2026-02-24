Is Pokémon even still that much of a thing? It is to some people, including the SF Board of Supervisors, who just declared this Friday, February 27, as Pokémon Day in San Francisco.

We admit that around ten years ago, SFist used to write a great deal about Pokémon at the height of the Pokémon Go craze, sometimes more than one article in the same single day. But that craze has cooled off entirely, except maybe among some hardcore gamer and collector types.

So what on earth is going on with Tuesday’s San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting agenda, which here a full decade after the Pokémon Go bubble, proposes that the supervisors discuss a declaration of this coming Friday, February 27 as Pokémon Day?

Why? Is it because Union Square just saw the opening of a very popular Nintendo Store? Could be, but that store has been open for almost a full year now. Is it because San Francisco will be hosting the Pokémon World Championships at the Moscone Center this summer? That event is still a full six months away.

Looking at the full text of this head-scratching legislation, we see the explanation that “Pokémon was created by Satoshi Tajiri and originated as an electronic games series from Nintendo that debuted in Japan on February 27, 1996,” and that “2026 marks the 30th Anniversary of Pokémon, celebrating three decades of creativity, innovation, storytelling, and community building that continues to inspire generations of fans to explore, learn, and connect.”

Okay, we have it as an anniversary cenebration. And yes, the supervisors unanimously approved the measure to declare February 27 as Pokémon Day, for the purpose of “celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Pokémon; and encouraging the public to participate in Pokémon related community activities.”

Related: Werner Herzog Seems Disappointed That Pokemon Go Players Don't Murder Each Other [SFist]

Image: Nintendo San Francisco