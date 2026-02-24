While it's just a small-screen reboot of the X-Files that will be on Hulu, Sinners and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler will be the writer and director of the upcoming streaming X-Files reboot (or the pilot, at least).

It’s quite a matter of pride for the Bay Area that Oakland’s own Ryan Coogler’s new film Sinners is a big-time Oscars favorite, with a Best Director nomination for Coogler, who’s previously directed Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther. Sinners is also up for Best Picture and a record-setting total of 16 Academy Award nominations.

Yet Coogler’s next project is already coming together. Deadline reports that Ryan Coogler will be writing and directing the pilot for the new X-Files reboot, resurrecting the legendary cult-hit Sunday night sci-fi show that was a 1990s sensation.

Coogler’s X-Files reboot is not going to be a movie. But fans will likely still be excited for it to be a Hulu reboot — and it reportedly helps fulfill Coogler’s contractual obligations to Disney (which owns Hulu).

Moreover, Coogler will not be directing every episode. According to Deadline, he’ll only be writing and directing the pilot episode.

It seems Coogler’s X-Files has already cast Danielle Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson), though no other actors have been announced.

So will the new X-Files bring back its old stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson? Deadline simply mentions that Coogler said on a recent podcast that “he had spoken with original X-Files star Gillian Anderson about the reboot.”

Image: SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Honoree Ryan Coogler attends the Outstanding Directors of the Year Award ceremony during the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 10, 2026 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival)