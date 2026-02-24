Local:
- An unidentified person fell to their death at San Mateo County’s Devil’s Slide Tuesday morning at about 11:45 am, with witnesses saying the person may have suffered a medical emergency just before the fall. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office has not yet determined the cause of death, and will not release the victim’s identity until they've notified next of kin. [KRON4]
- Stunning and sad news for San Francisco Symphony fans, as we’re now learning that former conductor Michael Tilson Thomas’s husband and longtime partner Joshua Robison died in his sleep this past Sunday night. The Chronicle describes Robison as “a constant at Tilson Thomas’ side — not only as spouse but as manager, adviser and strategic partner.” He was 79. [Chronicle]
- The Sonoma County wildlife park Safari West is transitioning into nonprofit, after having operated as a privately owned wildlife preserve for the last 33 years. Details of why this reorganization is happening are scarce, and the park’s founder Dr. Nancy Lang vaguely said in a statement that “By moving forward under nonprofit stewardship, we are strengthening the foundation that will allow Safari West to serve wildlife and our community for generations to come.” [KRON4]
National:
- Trump’s State of the Union is tonight, and he’s expected to ramble on for quite some time, while the Democrats have new Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger delivering the response, and our own California Senator Alex Padilla is delivering the Democrats’ Spanish-language response. [AP News]
- A potential Epstein bombshell for Trump, as it turns out the Justice Department withheld certain files that covered allegations that President Trump had once sexually abused a minor. [NPR]
- A wacky Tuesday afternoon snowball fight in blizzard-ravaged New York City pissed off some cops after they were hit with snowballs, and the police appear to want to turn this into a fight with Mayor Mamdani for not being angry enough about it. [NY Times]
Video:
- Alysa Liu secretly rolled back into SFO Monday night, and a small but dedicated group of fans was there waiting for her now that she’s emerged as one of the top stars from the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Alysa Liu arriving back in the Bay Area. Video credit: @emilyobes on Tiktok
by u/Joe_Ross1986 in FigureSkating
Image: MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 19: Alysa Liu of United States gold medal celebrates at the end of the Woman Figure Free Skating on day thirteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 19, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)