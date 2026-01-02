One Camaro driver who enjoys speeding at more than 100 miles per hour on I-580 has a novel, James Bond-style trick to evade authorities, as this particular vehicle’s license plates are able to automatically disappear when the cops show up.

At about 8:20 am on this past Wednesday’s morning of New Year’s Eve, California Highway Patrol officers in Dublin observed a Chevy Camaro driving at speeds well over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 580. Naturally, they pursued the vehicle and gave chase. But the Camaro driver was able to leave those smokeys behind and eating his dust, not only because the driver simply sped away scot-free, but the vehicle eluded identification because the car was somehow equipped with disappearing license plates, according to KRON4.

“The license plate was black with yellow or white writing,” the California Highway Patrol’s Dublin office said in a Wednesday morning Facebook post not long after the unsuccessful chase. “During the pursuit, the driver was able to ‘black out’ or ‘turn off’ the plate.”

Image: CHP - Dublin via Facebook

Here’s a closer look at the license plate trick they are describing. Was this one of those new digital license plates, and is there some sort of nefarious hack to make these “go dark” if you’re being pursued by law enforcement? Or is this some sort of devious custom car modification for people who love lawbreaking? Either way, one has to wonder if this vehicle’s owner got the disappearing license plate capabilities to commit crimes much worse than speeding.

And it sure seems like the speeding perpetrator got away with it. The Highway Patrol’s Facebook post also says, “if you saw this and have information that will help us track down this vehicle, we would appreciate it!” Those do not sound like the words of a law enforcement agency that caught their suspect.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or this incident is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol Dublin Area Office at (925) 828-0466.

