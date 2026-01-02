You do not need to sneak around and ditch your Christmas tree on a sidewalk when no one is looking. Recology is happy to pick up your tree for free if you just leave it next to your compost bin when putting out trash and recycling.

The holidays are now over, so at some point you’re going to have to deal with getting rid of that Christmas tree sitting in your living room or wherever you kept it. Let this serve as your annual reminder that you do not need to go the “illegal dumping” route by just abandoning your tree on the sidewalk. As they do every year, your local trash and recycling collector Recology SF will pick up and compost your Christmas tree for free, all you have to do is just leave the tree next to your green compost bin for your regularly scheduled weekly trash pickup.

This year’s Recology Christmas tree collection program started today, January 2, and continues through Friday, January 16, 2026.

All you have to do is put your tree next to your trash, compost and recycling bins for your regularly scheduled weekly trash and recycling pickup, between January 2 and January 16. Remember to remove all lights, ornaments, and tinsel from the tree. It has to just be a plain, undecorated tree.

“Once the trees come down after the holiday season, they should be disposed of properly so they don’t become a sidewalk hazard,” Public Works director Carla Short said in a press release. “The tree-cycle program helps keep our neighborhoods clean and safe. It ensures the trees don’t end up in the landfill by fully utilizing them in the composting process.”

You are also asked to not put the tree or any of its branches in the compost bin, as pine needles are bad for compost material. Recology also asks that any trees six feet tall or taller be cut in half before being placed out for collection.

In addition to taking your Christmas tree for free, Recology will also take away and dispose of natural wreaths, provided that all wires and non-natural decorations have been removed. But remember, this free collection service only applies through Friday, January 16. So make sure to get all the tinsel and ornaments off your tree, and put it out with the trash, recycling, and compost within the next two weeks.

