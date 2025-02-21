Pro tip: If you have 270 pounds of illegal marijuana in your car, do not drive at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, as you are likely to attract Highway Patrol attention. One driver learned that the hard way Wednesday night in Dublin.

The Dublin division of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) posted a very amusing photo to Instagram Thursday, displaying an absolutely ridiculous volume of illegal marijuana piled high in their offices, with stacks of cash sitting in front. The story behind this cannabis seizure is perhaps even more ridiculous.

“Last night, at approximately 10:00 pm, our graveyard crew made a stop on a Honda Accord for driving over 100mph,” the Thursday Instagram post says. “After contacting the driver, officers noticed large garbage bags and a smell of marijuana emitting from the car. This speed stop resulted in what you see above!”

What you see above is 270 pounds of illicit cannabis, the CHP found after weighing it out. They also recovered $36,000 in cash from the vehicle.

The Honda had been traveling westbound on I-580 in Dublin, and was pulled over at Tassajara Road. The driver likely would have gotten away with all this weed and cash had they, you know, not been driving at speeds high than 100 miles per hour.

The CHP did not specify what charges the driver would face, but you can take a pretty wild guess what these charges will relate to.

Image: chpdublin via Instagram