Local:
- Holy smokes, we are just 100 days out from the World Cup games coming to Levi’s Stadium, and the Bay Area is getting an infusion of public transit money to help BART and Caltrain run things more smoothly. The Bay Area is getting an extra $8.8 million in state funds, and LA is getting a bonus $9.6 million in state money. [KPIX]
- With so many Democrats running for governor that they're splitting the vote and creating the possibility that two Republicans win the primary, state Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks is urging some of the candidates to just quit already. State party chair Rusty Hicks says candidates in the single digits should drop out either by Friday’s deadline to appear on the ballot, or by April 15. [Chronicle]
- In case you missed it, the SF Giants are offering their annual free opera in the park again on April 11-12, and this year it’s Puccini’s La Bohème. Plus there are additional dates in Emeryville, Oakland, Woodside, and Concord. [SF Opera]
National:
- It’s a big Primary Election night in Texas and North Carolina, and in Texas, Democrat James Talarico is currently well head of Jasmine Crockett, while Republicans Jon Cornyn and Ken Paxton are heading to a runoff. [CNN]
- The Pentagon has released the names of four of the six service members killed thus far in the Iran attacks and counterattacks, and they range in age from 20 to 42 years old. [KTVU]
- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem got grilled even by Republicans in a Senate committee hearing Tuesday over ICE tactics, particularly over the civilians ICE killed in Minnesota. [AP News]
Video:
- Today’s video that “went viral because it's so terrible” gives us McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski, sampling the chain’s new Big Arch burger, but clearly unenthusiastic about eating the damn thing, and then taking such a small bite that it really appears this man does not want any of this burger.
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist