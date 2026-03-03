President Trump was not on his ridiculously self-named Trump Force One airplane when it blew through SFO on Monday, but maybe one of his idiot sons had crypto business in town or something, as the plane was spotted here.

Back when Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he dubbed his private jet “Trump Force One,” because…. Get it? Air Force One? Trump Force One! Well, I’m sure Trumpers all find this very clever.



Regardless, he still calls it that. And as some Reddit-using SF travelers noticed on Monday, and as was reported in SFGate, the Trump Force One airplane was spotted on the ground at SFO on Monday.

It’s unclear what time the airplane came through on Monday, but SFGate reports that “airport representatives confirmed to SFGATE” that it was indeed the Trump Force One aircraft.

That said, Trump himself was definitely not on the plane. Trump’s schedule for Monday shows he was in Washington, DC all day. So maybe one of his unemployable sons was jetting around to the Bay Area for some reason.

Either way, the plane is pretty conspicuous, and fully Trump tacky on the inside. According to SFGate, the “757 is outfitted with 24-karat gold accents, along with customized Italian leather seats emblazoned with the family crest.”

Image: BEB_expert via Reddit