A math teacher who’s been at SF’s top public high school for 20 years went on leave after giving students quizzes that demeaned girls and “fat kids.” Some parents are also unhappy that he posted "Grades vs. Dignity" videos on YouTube of students dancing in exchange for extra credit.

As the Chronicle reports, Tom Chan, a math teacher at San Francisco’s top-rated Lowell High School, went on indefinite leave Monday after it was discovered he was giving students quizzes with questions about “dating girls” based on their “sexy points” as well as their weight and punting a “fat kid” into the air.

According to some former students on Reddit and a parent who spoke to the Chronicle, Chan’s been assigning these types of quizzes to students since he first started teaching at Lowell more than 20 years ago.

Lowell Principal Jan Bautista sent out a message to families Monday evening announcing Chan “needed to go on leave,” and his return date was uncertain. The Chronicle reports that district officials wouldn’t confirm whether Chan went on leave of his own accord or by force.

Parents spoke to the Chronicle anonymously due to fear of retaliation from the school. One parent, who said the quizzes promoted fat-shaming and perpetuated stereotypes that girls aren’t good at math, expressed shock that they weren't brought to Lowell administrators' attention sooner.

“It’s pretty shocking,” they said. “The fact that nobody has brought this up to the school and he’s been there a really long time.”

The parent also conveyed discomfort over YouTube videos Chan posted, titled, “Grades vs. Dignity,” in which students earned extra credit by performing a dance routine in front of other students, which came across as a bit exploitative in such a high-pressure environment as Lowell.

“They’re buying grades from him by humiliating themselves,” the parent told the Chronicle. “The kids look like they’re laughing and stuff, but I’m not sure all of them are into it.”

The parent said their kid liked Chan well enough and the students brushed his humor off as being “bad dad jokes,” which the students interpreted as Chan’s way of making math more fun (to everyone but girls and “fat kids,” apparently).

“We take these concerns seriously and are actively investigating,” said district spokesperson Laura Dudnick, per the Chronicle. “While we cannot share details because this is a personnel matter, we can share that once an issue is brought to our attention, we investigate every report and take appropriate corrective action if required.”

Dudnick said students and families can report any issues or concerns through the school district’s anonymous reporting system, but the parent who spoke to the Chronicle was skeptical their voices will be heard by administrators, and said that the kids in Chan's classes are owed an apology.

Image: Blackjack48/Wikimedia