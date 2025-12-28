For the third time in a little over a week, 11,000 customers on the Western side of the city experienced a power outage Sunday evening, which took about two-and-a-half hours to restore. A planned outage was also scheduled to occur at 11 pm Sunday.

As Mission Local reports, customers in the Richmond, Golden Gate Park, and the Presidio lost their power between 7:45 pm and 10:15 pm Sunday. As SFist reported earlier, 6,000 customers in SF’s Golden Gate, Panhandle, and parts of the Sunset lost power for four hours Saturday.

Per NBC Bay Area, PG&E said a planned outage had already been scheduled for some customers at 11 pm in order to transition the Richmond neighborhood from the loud generators back to the grid. Per Mission Local, District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan, whose district includes the Richmond, confirmed the planned outage was still planned from 11 p.m. to midnight Sunday.

Chan said issues with PG&E’s transformers were to blame for the unplanned outage, per Mission Local. PG&E said it was an overhead equipment failure, per KPIX.

“The citywide power outage illustrates how a privatized utility company like PG&E can use its monopoly power to increase out bills, make profit on the backs of working people and still fail in its obligation to deliver power safely and reliably for San Francisco,” Chan wrote on Instagram on Dec. 23, per Mission Local.

Prior to Saturday’s and Sunday’s outages, a third of the city was affected by a massive power outage the Saturday before Christmas, which took 48 hours to restore in some areas. As SFist reported earlier this week, PG&E was offering $200 credit for residential customers and a $2,500 credit for businesses affected in this week’s outages. Per Mission Local, the utility company was covering hotel accommodations and $200 in food costs for affected customers.

Image: PG&E/Facebook

