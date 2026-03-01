- Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was confirmed dead Sunday morning following the US-Israeli military strike on Iran Saturday. Iranian state television confirmed his death early Sunday, several hours after President Donald Trump announced the news, saying Iranians have been given the “greatest chance” to “take back” their country. [Associated Press]
- A felony case has been filed against Luke Brugnara, the real estate investor and art fraudster who constructed the controversial fence at Daly City’s Thornton State Beach. Brunara, who has a previous conviction from a mail fraud case, has reportedly been taking advantage of tensions between the elderly family members who own a large portion of the property. [KGO]
- Three bystanders were hit by stray bullets on International Boulevard in Oakland early Sunday during a dispute between other people, and they’re all in stable condition. [Bay Area News Group]
- Several hundred protestors rallied outside the federal building at 7th and Mission streets in SF Saturday expressing outrage over the major US-Israeli military attack that killed at least 201 people and injured more than 700. [Mission Local]
- District 10 supervisor Shamann Walton and other city leaders held a ribbon-cutting for the new 3rd Street Youth Clinic’s Transitional Age Youth (TAY) Housing for all SF residents ages 12–27, which includes a clinic and wellness center, along with resources for finding stable housing and employment. [Shamann Walton/Instagram]
- An Ebony Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Cameron Parker who was last seen near 1st Avenue and 1st Avenue Place in Oakland around 10 pm Saturday wearing a red and black sweatshirt, red and black pants and red New Balance shoes, authorities said. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 51-year-old man was arrested on hate crime charges Saturday morning for allegedly vandalizing a church in SF's Pacific Heights with graffiti depicting swastikas and other antisemitic and homophobic words, causing $20,000 in damage. [KRON4]
Leanne Maxwell/SFist