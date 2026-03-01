SF’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development is rolling out $6.3 million in funding for its small business grant programs, including $50,000–$100,000 to fill vacant storefronts in select neighborhoods, and up to $10,000 for new equipment — with key deadlines May 29 and March 6.

As part of San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie’s campaign to fill vacant storefronts, the city recently announced the investment of $6.3 million in new funding for programs designed to help overcome the barriers of opening and operating a brick-and-mortar space, which can be costly, as Mission Local recently reported. These programs include the Storefront Opportunity Grant and the SF Shines Equipment Grant.

The Storefront Opportunity Grant provides $50,000–$100,000 to a wide range of small businesses, including retail and personal services, food and café concepts, full-service restaurants and bars, and essential neighborhood amenities, like pharmacies, full-service grocery stores, and small business incubator kitchens.

While earlier grants strictly applied to existing businesses, new businesses may also apply for the new round of funding. Eligible existing businesses must be in operation for three or more years with a lease in the Tenderloin, Excelsior, or Visitacion Valley that was signed beginning October 1, 2025 or later. For new businesses, no lease is required, and eligible neighborhoods include Bayview, Chinatown, Downtown, Western Addition/Fillmore, Mid-Market, the Mission, and along the Port.

SFist recently highlighted Billy Alabsi, owner of Falafalland in the Tenderloin and a recent recipient of the Storefront Opportunity Grant. Alabsi was also featured on KGO in December.

The SF Shines Equipment Grant provides up to $10,000 for equipment purchases that are essential to operations. Eligibility is offered to businesses that need support at various stages, including the growth, maintenance, and compliance phases.

OEWD and the Office of Small Business also offer pro-bono business counseling, including permitting and leasing support. SF also has a new permitting tool. Additionally, the main library has a robust small business center, as SFist recently reported.

“Our office is committed to empowering our entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey,” said Anne Taupier, Executive Director, OEWD. “These new grants are strategic investments that stabilize businesses by covering essential operating costs, providing tools that support compliance and growth, and activate vacant spaces with new storefronts.”

“Together, these programs build confidence across our business community and among customers that local businesses are ready to serve, succeed, and energize our neighborhoods,” she said.

District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder posted a reel spreading the word about the program, as the deadline for the current round of SF Shines grants is Friday, March 6. The Storefront Opportunity deadline is May 29.

Fielder notes that those in need of help with the applications can email [email protected].

Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist

