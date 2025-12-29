- A 4.7M earthquake in far northeastern California on Sunday afternoon was felt in Sacramento, about 200 miles away. The quake struck at 4:41 pm, east of Lassen Volcanic National Park, about nine miles northwest of Susanville. [SFGate]
- A building in downtown Oakland, at 670 Ninth Street, suffered a fire Saturday night/early Sunday, for the second time this year. The building, a single-story commercial building that was most recently home to a garment-making business, last had a fire in April that rendered it a total loss. [Chronicle]
- A group of siblings on their way home from a church youth group came upon a house fire in Menlo Park Sunday, and they helped the get the family who was inside out to safety. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 38-year-old Alameda man is facing felony animal cruelty charges for allegedly hunting and killing a wild turkey with a BB gun in August. [Bay Area News Group]
- Kicking off the final workweek of the year (for some of us), the Bay Area is in for some sunny skies and cool temps this Monday. [KRON4]
- Fishermen on the coast of Colombia are finding grim evidence of the Trump administration's airstrikes on suspected drug boats washing ashore. [New York Times]
- According to Forbes, Beyoncé has become a billionaire, joining four other musicians — her husband Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna — in the billionaires' club. [Forbes]
Photo via Oakland Fire Department