A snowmobiler riding with a group near Yosemite Sunday was airlifted to a trauma center after the group set off an avalanche, and one of the ski patrollers who was injured while performing avalanche mitigation work Friday at Mammoth Mountain has died.

As the Chronicle reports, 30-year-old ski patroller Cole Murphy died of his injuries after he and another ski patroller were caught in an avalanche while performing mitigation work on Mammoth Mountain Friday, as SFist previously reported. The other patroller had potential broken bones, but Murphy’s injuries were reportedly more extensive, per the Chronicle.

“The mountain was where Cole felt most alive. It was his place of purpose, community and his second home,” Cole’s family said in a statement, shared online. “Serving on ski patrol was not just a role for him – it was a calling.”

Per the Chronicle, another ski patroller was killed doing mitigation work ten months ago on Mammoth Mountain, which was hit with over five feet of snow Friday morning.

As KRON4 reports, about 100 miles north of Mammoth, a group of seven snowmobilers set off an avalanche around 11 am Saturday in the Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area near Latopie Lake in Mono County off Highway 108. One of the snowmobilers had to be dug out from the snow by the rest of the group when they became fully buried. They were airlifted to a level two trauma center in Reno, per KRON4.

Per SFGate, the avalanche was categorized as a D3 by the Mono County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team, which is strong enough to destroy a house and create a debris field “10 football fields long.”

The search-and-rescue team notes on Facebook that it's a volunteer-run group that provides its own equipment. Interested parties can donate here to support the team.

Image: Mono County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team