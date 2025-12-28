- Silicon Valley tech pioneer Andrew Ng says AI is still very limited in terms of practical applications despite its powerful capabilities. The tech founder and Stanford professor says humans won’t be replaced any time soon, and AI-assisted coding by humans will still be in demand. [NBC Bay Area]
- About 6,000 residents and businesses in San Francisco’s Golden Gate, Panhandle, and parts of the Sunset lost power Saturday around 11 am until about 3 pm, a week after the massive outage affecting about 200,000 residents. [KPIX]
- A body was found in Monterey Bay about ten miles north of Santa Cruz Saturday — across the bay from where open water swimmer Erica Fox disappeared near Lover’s Point in Pacific Grove Sunday. [KRON4]
- Palo Alto is addressing climate change and rising sea levels through a new living levee pilot program that layers gravel, sand, and wood chips below native plants, forming a horizontal levee. [Chronicle]
- More than 100 dancers gathered in the mission Saturday to honor community leader Ricardo “El Tigre” Peña, who recently died of a heart attack at age 54. [Mission Local/Facebook]
- About 900 new state laws go into effect in the new year, most notably bills banning masks on local and federal agents, reducing drug costs, and restricting AI chat bots. [Chronicle]
- French actress and far-right sympathizer Brigitte Bardot, who was convicted five times for inciting racial hatred in her later years, died Sunday at age 91. [Le Monde]
